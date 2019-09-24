Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah
735 forest Ave
Paramus, NJ
Herbert D. Graber

Herbert D. Graber Obituary
Herbert D. Graber

Montvale -

Herbert D. Graber, age 79, of Montvale, passed away on September 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the devoted husband of the late Rochelle Lynn Graber to whom he was married to for just 2 months shy of fifty years. He is survived by his loving children Jody, Elizabeth, Kimberly, and Matthew, his cherished grandchildren, Samantha Molly, Kyle Justin, Shayna Leah, and Brooke Kirsten.

Herb started his own business called Graber Agency in New York and became one of the top finance and insurance producers in the country.

His love, humor, intelligence, and generosity will be sorely missed.

Funeral services are today at 11:30 AM, at the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, 735 forest Ave, Paramus, 07652

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org

Funeral arrangements were handled by Schoem Chapel.
