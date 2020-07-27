1/1
Herbert Diamond
Herbert Diamond

Fort Lee - Herbert Diamond of Fort Lee died July 25, 2020 after a short illness.

Born September 20, 1927 in New York, New York, Herb grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Stuyvesant High School and City College of New York. He married Sydell Weisbar in 1948.

Herb spent most of his adult life In Pompton Lakes, where he worked at and soon became a partner in a CPA practice, and where he and Syd raised two daughters. During his years in Pompton Lakes, Herb served the community in numerous volunteer and elected capacities. He was a long-time active member of Congregation Bet Shalom and Rotary Club, was elected to the Board of Education for several terms and served as Vice President, and was on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Utilities Authority and the Senior Citizens Housing Authority—remaining in the latter role, though no longer living in Pompton Lakes, until the time of his death.

In 1999 Herb moved to Fort Lee, where he lived with Jacklyn Jagust. He continued his community involvement, volunteering for many years as a Bergen Reads tutor in Hackensack and Teaneck elementary schools and on the Finance Committees of The Colony in Fort Lee and Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge. In 2017 Temple Avodat Shalom honored him with an Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Herbert Diamond was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Sydell Diamond. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Jane Diamond and Tommy Peterson of Atlanta, daughter and son-in-law Maxine Kosofsky and Samuel Kosofsky of Queens, grandchildren Bezalel Kosofsky, Chana Meisner (Joshua Meisner), and Kara Bastarache (Sean Bastarache), great-grandchildren Yaakov Zev, Sima, and Ephraim Meisner and Zoe and Eden Bastarache, and partner Jacklyn Jagust.

Donations in his memory may be made to Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, https://www.preventchildabusenj.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
