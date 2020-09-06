1/
Herbert F. "Bud" Heymann
Herbert F. 'Bud' Heymann

Westwood, NJ - HEYMANN, Herbert F. 'Bud', 76, of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 4th, 2020. Bud is survived by his beloved wife Marianne; his son Erik and his wife Kathryn, and their daughters Natalie and Emily; his sister Paula and her husband Michael, and their daughters Michelle, Tami and Keri, and their grandchildren Grace, Benjamin, Maddox, Micah, and Sydney. He is predeceased by his parents Paul and Dorothy Heymann.

Born in Englewood, NJ, Bud was a graduate of Westwood High School and earned his B.S. at Jersey City State College. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served in South Korea during the Vietnam War. After being discharged, he joined the Teaneck Fire Department where he served for almost 31 years before retiring as a deputy chief. Bud enjoyed his retirement as a proud member of VFW Post 130, American Legion Post 162, and FMBA Local 500. He was a longtime member of the Westwood United Methodist Church where he spent time as treasurer. He also mentored many youths over the years as a recreation baseball and basketball coach, and as an assistant scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 47. Bud cherished summers at Camp NoBeBoSco with the scouts, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golf, baseball, and bird watching in his spare time. His community involvement and impeccable sense of humor will be missed.

The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, September 9th from 3-7PM with American Legion & Fireman's Services during the visitation. A Celebration of Bud's life and faith will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 11th at 10AM with inurnment at Westwood Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Bud's name to VFW Post 130, American Legion Post 162 or Boy Scout Troop 47.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
