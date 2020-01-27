Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wake
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
Herbert Falkenstern III

Norwood - Herbert Falkenstern III, 76, of Norwood, NJ, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. A wake will be held at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter on Saturday, Feb. 1st, 3-5pm.

Herbert was born on Oct. 27, 1943 in Englewood to Herbert and Eleanor Falkenstern. Herbert grew up in Norwood and after graduating from Northern Valley High School in 1963, he made a career as a concessionaire at the Bergen County Courthouse, retiring after 43 years. He was a 50 year member of the New Jersey Blind Men's Association and a member of Church of the Holy Communion in Norwood.

Survived by brothers Allan (Ruth) of Norwood and Gary (Eleanor) of Gilbert, AZ; nephews Scott and Brian; nieces Jennifer and Shannon; ten grandnephews and grandnieces; and many loving cousins and friends.
