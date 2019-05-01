Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
454 Germantown Road
West Milford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Gellings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert H. Gellings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert H. Gellings Obituary
Herbert H. Gellings

Riverdale - Herbert H. "Slim", 81, of Riverdale, NJ on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Collins) Gellings who passed away earlier this April, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was the son of the late Hans and Johanna (Mueller) Gellings. Herbert moved here from West Milford and was employed by the Teamsters Union - NJ as a truck driver and was an original member of the Road Knights of Pompton Lakes, Custom Knights of NJ, Obsessions Car Club of NJ and Tri-County Cruisers. Surviving are two sons, Christopher (wife, Dorca). John (wife, Paula), two daughters, Wendy Rosier (husband, Matthew), Donna Furnbach (husband, Joseph) and one brother, Clark. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alexis Gabriella, Isabella, Rebecca (husband, Daniel) and Aaron. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Thursday, May 2nd from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 3rd at St. Josephs Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now