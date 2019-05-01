|
|
Herbert H. Gellings
Riverdale - Herbert H. "Slim", 81, of Riverdale, NJ on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Collins) Gellings who passed away earlier this April, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was the son of the late Hans and Johanna (Mueller) Gellings. Herbert moved here from West Milford and was employed by the Teamsters Union - NJ as a truck driver and was an original member of the Road Knights of Pompton Lakes, Custom Knights of NJ, Obsessions Car Club of NJ and Tri-County Cruisers. Surviving are two sons, Christopher (wife, Dorca). John (wife, Paula), two daughters, Wendy Rosier (husband, Matthew), Donna Furnbach (husband, Joseph) and one brother, Clark. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alexis Gabriella, Isabella, Rebecca (husband, Daniel) and Aaron. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Thursday, May 2nd from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 3rd at St. Josephs Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. (richardsfuneralhome.com)