Herbert J. Smith



Herbert J. Smith peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Herb will be dearly missed. He deeply cared for his family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand.



Herb was born on August 17, 1931. Raised in Jersey City, Herb attended Saint Patrick's Church, where he married his beloved wife, Kathleen, in 1955. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Herb and Kathleen moved to Rutherford, New Jersey, where he volunteered in various capacities at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church.



Herb proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.



Like his father, Herb served with distinction as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825. Herb became a Lead Engineer, working on many prominent projects, most notably, the restoration of the Statue of Liberty.



Herb and Kathleen took annual trips to their homes in Forked River, NJ, and Florida. During their time in Port O'Call, North Palm Beach, Florida, Herb had served on the Board of the Condo Association.



Herb is predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen, sister, Theresa Russer, brother-in-law, Harold Russer, sister, Veronica McGreevey, and brother, Robert Smith. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Jack McGreevey, sister-in-law, Kay Smith, nephews, nieces, and dear friends.



Friends may visit with the family at the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home, 41 Ames Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07070 on Tuesday, October 27, from 3 pm to 7 pm.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:30 am, Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 91 Home Avenue Rutherford, New Jersey. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.



Donations in Herb's memory may be made to Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 91 Home Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07070.









