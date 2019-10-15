|
Dr. Herbert L. Cole
Wayne - Dr. Herbert L. Cole, a long-time resident of Wayne, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Dr. Cole was born on November 4, 1927 and grew up in Paterson, NJ. He graduated from Eastside High School in 1945, and received his B.A. Degree from Williams College in 1949. His college years were interrupted by service in the U.S. Army, when he was stationed in Korea. Following graduation from Williams, he attended New York Medical College earning his M.D. degree in 1954. Dr. Cole's postgraduate training included an internship at Syracuse University Medical Center and a residency in Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. After completing his training, Dr. Cole practiced Pediatrics in Paterson for three years. He then moved to Wayne in 1960 where he practiced Pediatrics until his retirement in 2009. After leaving private practice, Dr. Cole was a school physician for the Paterson School District until his retirement at the age of 91. He also actively volunteered at Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative (BVMI) in Hackensack. Dr. Cole was an Attending Pediatrician at Chilton Memorial Hospital and served as Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics and President of the Medical Staff. He also served on Chilton's Board of Trustees for 13 years and then on its Honorary Board. He also was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at UMDNJ and on the courtesy staff of several other local hospitals. He was a member of the Passaic County Medical Society and served as chairman of its Judicial and Public Relations Committees.
Additional memberships included the Medical Society of New Jersey, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In 2007, the Boy Scouts of America honored Dr. Cole, an Eagle Scout, with its Community Service Award for his lifelong devotion and support of scouting. Dr. Cole devoted decades of volunteer service to the YM/YWHA of North Jersey, now known as the Wayne YMCA. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 1974 and served continuously until his retirement earlier this year. He was elected President of the Board of Directors from 1982-1985.
Dr. Cole was married for 64 years to Donna S. Cole, who predeceased him in 2017.
He is survived by two children, Andrew Cole, MD of Bellevue, WA and Elizabeth Cole,of Wyckoff, NJ (Dr. David Kahn), and three grandchildren, Anne Cole and Lydia and Ethan Kahn.
Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17th followed by burial at Temple Emanuel Cemetery in Saddle Brook. Memorial donations may be made to Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative, 75 Essex Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or the Wayne YMCA, One Pike Drive, Wayne, NJ 07470.