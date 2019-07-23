|
Herbert P. Musterer
Midland Park - Herbert P. Musterer, age 99 of Midland Park formerly of Franklin Lakes, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2019. Born in Garfield, Herbert lived in Clifton before moving to Franklin Lakes in 1949. He then moved to Midland Park in 2012. Herbert was the proprietor of Hebco Corp. in Passaic, a manufacturer of machine parts. He is a U.S. Marine Veteran having served during World War II. Herbert was a member of the New Apostolic Church in both Clifton and Paramus. Herbert was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Helen Musterer on July 29, 2017 and his niece Linda Zurflueh on September 24, 2018. He is survived by his nephews, Ronald Morgner and Al Zurflueh. He is also survived by his nieces Elaine and Ellen, and his nephews Eric and Ernest. The Musterer family will receive friends on Thursday 2:00 until 4:00 PM and 7:00 until 7:45 PM at the New Apostolic Church, 286 Paramus Road, Paramus followed by a Funeral Service at 8:00 PM. Interment will be Friday 11:00 AM at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers contributions in Herbert's memory may be made to the New Apostolic Church in Paramus.