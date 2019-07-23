Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
286 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:45 PM
New Apostolic Church
286 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
286 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Musterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert P. Musterer


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert P. Musterer Obituary
Herbert P. Musterer

Midland Park - Herbert P. Musterer, age 99 of Midland Park formerly of Franklin Lakes, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2019. Born in Garfield, Herbert lived in Clifton before moving to Franklin Lakes in 1949. He then moved to Midland Park in 2012. Herbert was the proprietor of Hebco Corp. in Passaic, a manufacturer of machine parts. He is a U.S. Marine Veteran having served during World War II. Herbert was a member of the New Apostolic Church in both Clifton and Paramus. Herbert was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Helen Musterer on July 29, 2017 and his niece Linda Zurflueh on September 24, 2018. He is survived by his nephews, Ronald Morgner and Al Zurflueh. He is also survived by his nieces Elaine and Ellen, and his nephews Eric and Ernest. The Musterer family will receive friends on Thursday 2:00 until 4:00 PM and 7:00 until 7:45 PM at the New Apostolic Church, 286 Paramus Road, Paramus followed by a Funeral Service at 8:00 PM. Interment will be Friday 11:00 AM at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers contributions in Herbert's memory may be made to the New Apostolic Church in Paramus.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now