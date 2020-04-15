|
Herbert S.. Heaney, Jr
Maywood, NJ - Herbert 'Bert' Heaney, age 77, a longtime resident of Maywood, passed away on April 13th, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. He was born on August 3rd, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and was the beloved husband to Marybeth (nee Lally) for 44-years. He was a loving Father to Kathleen Heaney Schulman and her husband Neil, and Bert, a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Herbert was a graduate of Bogota High School (class of 1960) and of Rutgers University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He worked for 36-years as a forensic scientist for the NJ State Police at the North Regional Laboratory in Little Falls, NJ. Herbert also served his country overseas in the US Army during the Vietnam War and later retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the US Army Reserves after 29 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 42. Herbert devoted much of his time and energy to the town of Maywood. He was a member of the Maywood Recreation Commission and an assistant Boy Scout Leader to Maywood's Troop 12. He also proudly served on the Maywood Board of Education for 11-years. Herbert was an avid hunter and fisherman and had a passion for vanilla ice cream cones with chocolate sprinkles, cigars, champagne, his cats, tinkering around the house, and music from the 1950s. Most of all, he loved his family very much and was always so incredibly proud of his children. Arrangements by the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, Maywood, NJ. For online condolences visit www.trinkafaustini.com