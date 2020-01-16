Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
The Cedar Crest Chapel
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Schiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert S. Schiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert S. Schiller Obituary
Herbert S. Schiller

Pompton Plains - Herbert S. Schiller, 92, of Pompton Plains formerly of Passaic, Bloomfield, and Monroe Township, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15th. Mr. Schiller is predeceased by his wife Joy (nee Schaefer) of 63 years. Herbert was the devoted father of Beth Kaplan and her husband, Stan, and Glenn Schiller and his wife, Susan; loving grandfather of Heather Hammer and her husband, Ken-neth, and great granddaughter Hazel Hammer.

Mr. Schiller was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He worked in the embroi-dery manufacturing industry for many years. Herb lived at Cedar Crest for the last five years, where he was involved in many activities. He served as Vice President of the Jewish Council for several years. Herb's geniality, generosity, and charm were simply without equal. He was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at The Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, on Friday, January 17th at 2:30 PM. Interment will be at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton. Arrangements by the Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -