|
|
Herbert S. Schiller
Pompton Plains - Herbert S. Schiller, 92, of Pompton Plains formerly of Passaic, Bloomfield, and Monroe Township, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15th. Mr. Schiller is predeceased by his wife Joy (nee Schaefer) of 63 years. Herbert was the devoted father of Beth Kaplan and her husband, Stan, and Glenn Schiller and his wife, Susan; loving grandfather of Heather Hammer and her husband, Ken-neth, and great granddaughter Hazel Hammer.
Mr. Schiller was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He worked in the embroi-dery manufacturing industry for many years. Herb lived at Cedar Crest for the last five years, where he was involved in many activities. He served as Vice President of the Jewish Council for several years. Herb's geniality, generosity, and charm were simply without equal. He was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at The Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, on Friday, January 17th at 2:30 PM. Interment will be at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton. Arrangements by the Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton.