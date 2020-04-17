Services
Herbert Sheiner Obituary
Park Ridge - Herbert Sheiner, age 84, of Park Ridge, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. Devoted father of Marci Johnson and her husband Joseph, and Shelley Sheiner and his wife Kelly, cherished grandfather of Jason Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Evan Johnson, Jacob Sheiner and Sarah Sheiner. Prior to his retirement he was a shoe salesman at Florsheim shoes, in New York City. A graveside service was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Emerson, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Herbert Sheiner may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
