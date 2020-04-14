|
Herbert "Bud" Stewart
Elmwood Park - Herbert "Bud" Stewart , 95, of Elmwood Park passed away on April 9, 2020. Born in Wallkill, New York and raised in Middletown, New York, he has been a resident of Elmwood Park since 1951 until moving to the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in March of 2018.
Assisting many veterans and their families in NJ and beyond was an important part of Bud's life. He was the Service Officer for Veterans Affairs in Bergen County for over 30 years. Other service positions include: officer of the Military Order of the Cootie Chiggers Pup Tent 17 Grand of New Jersey, Commander and long time member of VFW Post #5084, and a member of the American Legion Post #147 in Elmwood Park.
Bud was a World War II Navy veteran. His tour of duty included the South Pacific islands. He worked for the Bendix Corporation and Kohler Distributing in Hawthorne prior to retiring.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy May (née) Jenkins, loving father of Buddy (Diane Kelly) Stewart and William (Lynne Kreutz) Stewart, proud grandfather/great grandfather to Renee (Hugh), Hughie, Charlie, and Aubrey Gardner, Noelle (Brian) and Dylan Sullivan, Robert (Kerry) and Cal, Logan and Jude Stewart , Sean (Stephanie) and Hudson Stewart, Joshua (Kelly) Kreutz as well as other loving in laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
