Herbert Walter Grieshaber
Herbert Walter Grieshaber

Kinnelon - Herbert Walter Grieshaber, 91, of Kinnelon, NJ, passed away on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Steven and his wife Jeanne of Jefferson, NJ, and Kenneth and his wife Cynthia of Bethlehem, Pa. In addition, Herb is survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-laws, Irene Williams of Kinnelon, NJ, Lillian Grieshaber of Palisades Park, NJ and Marion Guidera of Manalapan, NJ and brother-in-law Allan Guidera of Manalapan, NJ. He was preceded in death by his loving wife June, daughter Catherine, and brother Michael. Herb was born on April 29, 1929 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey to parents Herbert and Helen. They resided in Leonia, New Jersey where he graduated from Leonia High School and went on to achieve a BS degree from Muhlenberg College. During his time at Muhlenberg College he met his loving wife of 62 years June Williams.

Herb served in the US Army during the Korean war conflict. After his discharge, the family settled in New Jersey and he worked in the industrial fire and boiler insurance field for the majority of this career. He spent countless hours coaching and rooting his children on in their activities.

Herb was a long-standing member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Kinnelon, NJ, where he was deeply involved in ministry and leadership as a Warden, a Vestry member, and leader of the Building and Grounds Committee. He was also a long-time board member of Willing Hands, Inc., a Work Activity Center for Developmentally Disabled Adults.

Herb will be remembered for his love of his family, sense of humor, and generosity. His wish was that any donations be directed to Willing Hands, 91 Kinnelon Rd, Kinnelon, NJ 07405, or the American Cancer Society. A private memorial service is planned for the near future.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
