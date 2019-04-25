|
Herman C. Mueller
New Milford - Mueller, Herman C., 81, of New Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 24, 2019. Born in Frankenberg, Germany, he immigrated to the US in 1958 where he settled in Union City, NJ. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a resident of New Milford since 1967. He applied his trade as a printer for many years before establishing his own company, HC Graphics, in 1979. He enjoyed RC boating, camping, hiking, gardening, model railroading, home maintenance projects, and spending time on Long Beach Island. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man who cherished time spent with his loved ones. He was a true role model and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Carol (nee Kachel), his sons Christopher (wife Catherine) and Thomas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew and Samantha; sister-in-law, Lorraine Kachel; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-dogs.
Visitation is Friday, April 26th 1-3pm and 6-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ; Celebration of Life commences at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 11am at Saint Joseph's RC Church, 300 Elm St., Oradell, NJ, all to meet at church. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herman's name to: Operation Smile, a cause Herman supported for many years, are appreciated by the family. For more information and to view Herman's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com