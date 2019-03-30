Resources
Allendale - Herman E Wilckens, 93, a longtime resident of Allendale, NJ died in his home Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He was greeted in heaven by his beloved son Daniel Wilckens. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth (Schrader) Wilckens; his son, Lawrence Wilckens; his daughter, Nancy Erny; four granddaughters; Heather Huie; Mary Peterson; Melanie Wilckens and Stacie Wilckens.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a in Herman's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family.

A private Celebration of Life was held on March 24, 2019.
