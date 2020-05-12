Herman Locke Jr.



Herman Locke Jr., age 68 passed away on April 11, 2020. Herman was born in Evergreen, Alabama and was drafted into the military at a young age. He went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 45 years and was a highly respected colleague. He is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Locke, two daughters Bianca and Bria, one son Byron, three grandchildren Justice, Samiyah and Brooke, five siblings Vera, Carrie, Argie, Fred, and Ernest and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Otha Locke and father Herman Locke Sr. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store