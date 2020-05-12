Herman Locke
Herman Locke Jr.

Herman Locke Jr., age 68 passed away on April 11, 2020. Herman was born in Evergreen, Alabama and was drafted into the military at a young age. He went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 45 years and was a highly respected colleague. He is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Locke, two daughters Bianca and Bria, one son Byron, three grandchildren Justice, Samiyah and Brooke, five siblings Vera, Carrie, Argie, Fred, and Ernest and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Otha Locke and father Herman Locke Sr. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
May 12, 2020
I enjoyed working with Herman at Teterboro, he was an expeditor and rather organized at it. I asked him five years ago when I started as a then driver were you on active duty he said yes. He was an Artillery man in Vietnam. Which paid off for him during the annual December rush he didnt get rattled working the platform. Herman will be missed.
Martin
Coworker
