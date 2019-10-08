|
|
Herman Mathesius (Our Gentle Lamb)
Mahwah - Herman Robert Mathesius passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his sisters Shirley Sochulak his caregiver, Bea Robertson and his brother Hilton. Herman was born on September 15, 1943 in Hoboken, NJ. He lived most of his life in Mahwah. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Lois Mathesius, his brother Charles, his sister Gloria Chapman and brother Leonard and sister Marion Hippler. Herman graduated Mahwah High School in 1962. This year would be his 57th Class Reunion. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1968. He was a member of the Post #7124 of Mahwah. Herman worked for Sanyo for many years and retired. He loved running, hiking, gardening, reading and cooking. Herman had a deep interest in different religions. But most of all he loved his Border Collie Maggie and her sister Molly. For many years he volunteered at the Mahwah Cemetery taking care of the property. He also made sure the flags were placed on the veterans graves. Herman will be truly missed by all. Please join us in celebrating his life on October 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the Ramapo Reformed Church, 100 Island Rd., Mahwah, NJ 07430. Service will be performed by Pastor Bill and Herman's cousin Father Bill Mathesius. Contributions may be made to the Ramapo Reformed Church. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.