|
|
Herman Schipper
Wanaque - Herman Schipper, 91, of Wanaque, formerly of Wyckoff, departed this life and entered into glory April 2. Herman ("Skip") was born in Midland Park on June 9, 1928, the son of Herman and Sophie (DeLeeuw) Schipper. He was graduated from Eastern Christian Elementary School (then on Maltbie Avenue) and from Eastern Christian High School (then Eastern Academy). Herman entered the postal service in Ridgewood as a carrier; after 18 years he was retired from the postal service because of illness. Eventually he was able to be employed in the dietary department at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, retiring in 1993. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Center for several years. He was a lifelong member of the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Cadet leader, elder, and as a member of the Men's Society.
Herman is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his dear sons Mark, of Midland Park, Richard (Nancy) of West Milford, Stephen (Lois) of Sussex, and his dear grand-daughter Caneel Joy, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and six siblings: Richard, Jeanette (Hagedorn), Judith (Swankie), Herbert, Johanna (de Waal Malefyt) and Garrett. We find peace in knowing that Herman is with is Lord and Savior, praising God with all the saints.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be private at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus under the direction of Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff. www.vpfh.com A Service of Remembrance will take place at a future date.