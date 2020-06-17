Herman Thomas Voelkner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Thomas Voelkner

Fort Myers, FL/ formerly Clifton - Herman Thomas Voelkner, age 88, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Clifton, passed Sunday, June 14, 2020. He worked for Insulfab Plastics, E. Rutherford for 36 years before retiring in 1991. For a photo and more visit www.vandermay.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved