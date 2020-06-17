Herman Thomas Voelkner
Fort Myers, FL/ formerly Clifton - Herman Thomas Voelkner, age 88, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Clifton, passed Sunday, June 14, 2020. He worked for Insulfab Plastics, E. Rutherford for 36 years before retiring in 1991. For a photo and more visit www.vandermay.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.