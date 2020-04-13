Resources
Teaneck - Hernandez, Lucy, 86, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on April 11, 2020. Devoted mother of Debra Hernandez, Doris Olarte, and Denise Davis. Dear brother of Nydia Hernandez, Maria O'Brien, Jose Diaz and Sonia Diaz. Loving grandmother of Vanessa Olarte, Jonathan Navarro, Natalie Green, Michael Davis, Marc Navarro, Matthew Davis, and David Olarte; cherished great-grandmother of Jayden Olarte, Giovanni Olarte, and Serafina Navarro. Lucy spent a life well-lived caring for her family and will be missed by many. To express condolences please visit Lucy's tribute page at volkleber.com. To join the family for a webcast of her service, visit volkleberfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Lucy-Hernandez-3/ at 11am today.
