Services
O'Boyle Funeral Home
309 Broad St.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973)748-1246
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Pugliese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda E. Pugliese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda E. Pugliese Obituary
Hilda E. Pugliese

- - Hilda E. Pugliese (nee Ollig) 87, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Alaris @ Cedar Grove.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Koln, Germany, Mrs. Pugliese lived most of her life in Bellevile and the last 8 years in Bloomfield.

She retired from Mutual Benefit in Newark where she was a clerical worker and was also very active with the Montclair Community Church. She will be missed dearly by her children and especially her grandchildren.

She was the wife of the late Anthony Pugliese, mother of Michelle Mollica and her husband Russell, Pauline Stepien and her husband Joseph and the late Jeffrey Pugliese, grandmother of Michael and Katya Stepien and Jennifer Mollica.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Boyle Funeral Home
Download Now