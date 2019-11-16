|
Hilda M. Frisco
Wyckoff - Hilda M. Frisco, age 73, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Hilda was born in Newfoundland, Canada and had resided in Fair Lawn before moving to Wyckoff 34 years ago. Hilda was employed as a Realtor with Weichert Realtors in Wyckoff for 32 years. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff and the Women's Golf Association of NJ. Hilda was predeceased by her parents, James and Catherine Dalton, her sister and best friend, Joan Mezzadri and her brother, Michael Dalton and his wife, Gertrude. Hilda is survived by her loving and caring children; Anthony Frisco and his wife, Heather of Wyckoff, Julie Frisco of Ramsey, and Kelly Aranda and her husband, Yamil of Wyckoff. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Luca Frisco, Rosey Aranda, Fiona Frisco, Liam Frisco, Tess Aranda and Karson Aranda, who will miss their Nana dearly. She is also survived by her brother, James Dalton and his wife, Janice of Park City, UT, her sister Linda Dries and her husband, Bobby of Lawrence Harbour, NJ and her brother-in-law, Alan Mezzadri of Wyckoff, NJ. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 4 - 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Hilda's memory may be made to David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation, www.davidsdreamandbelieve.org/donations, 364 North Main Street, Suite 10D, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 and to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.