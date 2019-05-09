|
|
Hilda Margiotta
Clifton - Hilda Margiotta, 95, on May 7, 2019 resided at The Daughters of Miriam in Clifton.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy Sarfity (Jackie) and Arline Nusbaum. Blessed with 3 grandchildren Joshua Sarfity (John), Monique Sarfity (Mike) and Jeremy Nusbaum. Doubly blessed with 2 great-grandchildren Hudson and Simone.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim and 2 granddaughters Danielle and Nicol Funeral Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:30 Am, in Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Road. Twp of Washington, NJ 07676