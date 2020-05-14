Hilda Raymond
1922 - 2020
Hilda Raymond

Delray Beach, FL - RAYMOND - Hilda., 97, of Delray Beach, FL, a longtime resident of Ridgewood, died May 14, 2020 She owned J. Raymond Realty in Ridgewood. She was a long-standing member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, Ridgewood. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2003. Hilda is survived by two sons, Craig ( Raili ) Raymond of Boyton Beach, FL, and George (Linda) Stevens of Southport, NC. grandchildren Craig C. Raymond of Nyack, NY, Brian (Rhonda) Stevens, Kathy Gvozdas, Kristen (Eric) Vanags and Erin Henrie all of Richmond VA, 10 great grandchildren also survived by an extended family, Sam Raymond, Maryann Raymond, grandchildren Joseph Raymond and Sam Raymond Jr,. Private services held at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. NJ. www.vanemburgh.com




Published in The Ridgewood News from May 14 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
