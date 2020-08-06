Hillary Glazer
Melbourne - Hillary Glazer, of Melbourne, FL, died July 30, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1971, in Passaic, NJ, and grew up in Clifton, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sandy, in July 2019, and her mother, Alice, in May 2020.
Cherished sister of Adam (Elizabeth) Glazer of Gaithersburg, MD. Also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, at Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
or the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 East Patrick Street, Suite 13A, Frederick, MD 21701, 301-663-5855.