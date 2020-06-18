Hollie A. Talmo



Dumont - Hollie Talmo (nee Harmke), 53, of Dumont passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020 at Pascack Valley Medical Center. Hollie is survived by her husband Wayne Talmo and Life Partner Eve Cappello. Hollie was a devoted mother to her children; Jessica, Mathew, and Morgan Talmo. A highlight in Hollie's life was being able to spend the last month with her beloved grandson, Mathew. Hollie is also survived by her brothers James Harmke and his wife Lynn, and Thomas Harmke Jr. and his wife Pam, as well as a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews. She was born May 6, 1967 in Teaneck, NJ to the late Thomas Harmke Sr. and Gayle Harmke (nee Bauer). Hollie enjoyed many years working as a pharmacy technician at JTL Pharmacy in Little Ferry where she considered everyone to be a part of her family, including the many loyal customers. Funeral services will be held from 3-7pm Friday, June 19 at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S Washington Avenue, Bergenfield. Arrangements for a later memorial service are being made. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Brain Tumor Association in Hollie's memory are welcomed.









