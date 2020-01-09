|
Holly Peacock
Dumont - Holly Peacock (nee: Birmingham), 34 of Dumont, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away on January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Holly is predeceased by her father Andrew George Birmingham III.
Holly is survived by her beloved son, mother and sister as well as by many extended family members in Nevada, Virginia and West Virginia.
She will be missed dearly by her many friends and relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Ridgewood United Methodist Church, 100 Dayton Street, Ridgewood, NJ.