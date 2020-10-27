1/1
Homer B. Frybarger Jr.
Closter, NJ - Homer B. Frybarger Jr. longtime resident of Closter. Peacefully at home on October 27th. Navy Veteran. He is survived by loving wife, Eleanor. Beloved father of Gail and husband Paul Cole, Karen and husband Charles Minichiello. Grandfather of Catherine Cole. Brother to Elaine and husband Joe Jacovino and the late Fred Frybarger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial mass Saturday 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Haworth NJ. Burial to follow at Tappan Cemetery. In memory of Homer memorial donations can be made to NJ State Org. of Cystic Fibrosis.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
