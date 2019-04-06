|
|
Hon. Gerald Sean Keegan
Little Falls - Hon. Gerald Sean Keegan, 64, of Little Falls, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there most of his life before moving to Little Falls in 2013. He graduated from Xavier High School in New York City, Fordham University and received his Juris Doctorate Degree from New England School of Law. His private practice for 40 years, the Law Offices of Gerald S. Keegan, was located in Woodland Park, NJ. He was a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Paterson and proudly served as the Attorney for Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, NJ. He was a member of the Passaic County Bar Association, The New Jersey Bar Association and the Robert L. Clifford Inn of Court. He was a parishioner of St. Gerard the Majella R.C. Church in Paterson and a member of the Bartimeus Family of St. John's Prayer Group. Beloved son of the late Gerald J. Keegan and Ann Keegan (nee Owens). Dear brother of Colleen Kingeter and her late husband Thomas. Loving uncle of Keegan Avino and her husband Bryan and Thomas G. Kingeter. Cherished grand uncle of McCartney Avino. Dear nephew of Connie Napodano. He is also survived by many dear and close friends and colleagues. Funeral Liturgy at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church, 501 West Broadway, Paterson, NJ on Tuesday at 10:30 AM (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Visiting on Monday at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church from 1-5 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to () would be appreciated. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home. www.delozito.com