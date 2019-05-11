|
Hope F. Reynolds
Ridgewood - Hope F. Reynolds, 92, of Ridgewood passed away peacefully on May 9th 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Loretta and Paul B. Reynolds and her brother Paul M. Reynolds. Left to mourn her passing is her beloved cousin and many valued friends. Hope lived most of her life in Ridgewood. She attended Willard Elementary School, George Washington Junior High School and then Ridgewood High School. Hope graduated from Trenton State Teachers College in 1948, majoring in physical education. Her career as an educator began in Secaucus, NJ and then continued in Emerson, NJ where Hope taught third, fifth, and sixth grades. At 65, Hope retired and began to enjoy her leisure time. In addition to teaching her passions included traveling around the world, shopping, and dogs. Hope volunteered at Valley Hospital and The Depot in Midland Park. She became an active member of H.I.L.T. and served two terms as president. She was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood and enjoyed being an Eucharistic Minister. Hope will be missed dearly by her many friends from her college years, her teaching work, and her volunteer activities. A Visitation will be held on Monday, from 2-4 and 7-9 at Feeney Funeral Home 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Hope's name to the Sister Lucy Fund, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Attn: Msgr. Rozniak or to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge of Oakland or a . FeeneyFuneralHome.com