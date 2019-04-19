|
Horace M. Parker
Hackensack - Horace M. Parker of Hackensack on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Parker, father of Morgan C. Parker, Nicole E. Parker, Troy Gillespie (Angelica) and Desiree Saunders. Brother of Barbara Smith, Rosemarie (Reedy) Horton (Larry), Gale Ellerbee (William Jr.), Melody Singleton (Leroy), Denise Gist, Frances Bailey, Terry Bailey, and Randy Bailey. Also survived by nine grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Services Saturday April 20, 10:30 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9:30 am - 10:30 am Saturday at the church. Entombment Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones 305 First St., Hackensack.