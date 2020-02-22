Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Hortense Oberndorf Obituary
Hortense Oberndorf

Hortense Oberndorf, (nee Cohen), age 92, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Jersey City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife for 69 years of William. Beloved mother of Lynn Hungaski (Richard), Gary (Bernice), Jay (Renee), and Neil (Bernadette). Dear grandmother of Kelly (Christopher), Joshua (Anna), Molly, Olivia (Martin), Abby, Madison, Emma, and Lucas. Hortense was also a proud great grandmother of four great grandchildren. Hortense struggled with a hereditary condition, ataxia, so she and her husband founded a local chapter of the National Ataxia Foundation. Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Sunday, February 23rd at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. Donations in memory of Hortense Oberndorf may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, ataxia.org/donate/
