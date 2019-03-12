Resources
More Obituaries for Hoshnasho soobzokov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hoshnasho (Katya) soobzokov

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Hoshnasho (Katya) soobzokov In Memoriam
HOSHNASHO (KATYA)

SOOBZOKOV

5/26/1927 - 3/12/2012

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR DEAR & BEAUTIFUL MOTHER

Only a Mother's love can understand our tears, can soothe our disappointments and calm our fears. Only a Mother's love can share the joy we feel when something we dreamed about suddenly becomes real. Only a Mother's love and faith can help us on life's way and inspire in us the

confidence we need from day to day.

Dearest Mom, we sincerely thank you and feel blessed that we had a priceless Mother who did all these things for us. Words cannot express the pain, emptiness and void we feel in our hearts without you. You left us with a trail of tears and beautiful precious memories too. Please always know that your love and presence will remain deep within our hearts forever. We love and miss you with all our hearts and always will. Dearest Mom, your HONOR, RESPECT and LEGACY

will live on forever.

Rest in peace with ALMIGHTY GOD,

Dearest Pop and Precious Soraya,

until we are together again.

Your Loving Family
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.