HOSHNASHO (KATYA)
SOOBZOKOV
5/26/1927 - 3/12/2012
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR DEAR & BEAUTIFUL MOTHER
Only a Mother's love can understand our tears, can soothe our disappointments and calm our fears. Only a Mother's love can share the joy we feel when something we dreamed about suddenly becomes real. Only a Mother's love and faith can help us on life's way and inspire in us the
confidence we need from day to day.
Dearest Mom, we sincerely thank you and feel blessed that we had a priceless Mother who did all these things for us. Words cannot express the pain, emptiness and void we feel in our hearts without you. You left us with a trail of tears and beautiful precious memories too. Please always know that your love and presence will remain deep within our hearts forever. We love and miss you with all our hearts and always will. Dearest Mom, your HONOR, RESPECT and LEGACY
will live on forever.
Rest in peace with ALMIGHTY GOD,
Dearest Pop and Precious Soraya,
until we are together again.
Your Loving Family