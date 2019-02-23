|
Howard A. Green Sr.
Ridgefield Park - Howard A. Green Sr. "Howie", of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for the US Postal Service in Jersey City. Member of the Ridgefield Park Elk's Lodge 1506. Beloved husband of the late Angie (nee Zarba) who passed away in 2016. Devoted father of Patricia O'Brien, Doreen O'Brien, and Howard Green Jr "Chip". Cherished grandfather of Jessica Botzenmayer and Heather O'Brien. Dearest brother of Barbara Govich, Ed Green, Diane Decker, Richard Green, and Dennis Green. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, on Tuesday, February 26th at 8:45 AM. The Funeral Mass 9:30 AM at St. Francis RC Church, 114 Mount Vernon St., Ridgefield Park with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM and Monday from 7 - 9 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com