Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
114 Mount Vernon St.
Ridgefield , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard A. Green Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard A. Green Sr. Obituary
Howard A. Green Sr.

Ridgefield Park - Howard A. Green Sr. "Howie", of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for the US Postal Service in Jersey City. Member of the Ridgefield Park Elk's Lodge 1506. Beloved husband of the late Angie (nee Zarba) who passed away in 2016. Devoted father of Patricia O'Brien, Doreen O'Brien, and Howard Green Jr "Chip". Cherished grandfather of Jessica Botzenmayer and Heather O'Brien. Dearest brother of Barbara Govich, Ed Green, Diane Decker, Richard Green, and Dennis Green. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, on Tuesday, February 26th at 8:45 AM. The Funeral Mass 9:30 AM at St. Francis RC Church, 114 Mount Vernon St., Ridgefield Park with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM and Monday from 7 - 9 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now