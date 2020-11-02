Howard Bert Baker



Fair Lawn - Howard Bert Baker, age 89, of Fair Lawn, died peacefully on November 2, 2020, at Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Teaneck.



Born in Paterson, NJ to the late Max and Celia Baker, Howard spent his lifetime dedicated to friends, family, and community. Following graduation from East Side High School in Paterson, he served in the United States Army as Private First Class during the Korean War. Upon his return to NJ, he trained at the Printing Institute in NYC, then worked as a cameraman with Chromolith in Paterson for over twenty years. He was actively involved with the Knights of Pythias/Benjamin N. Cardozo Lodge #163/157 serving as Chancellor Commander. His charitable spirit lived on in his philanthropic efforts and friendships with Lodge members.



Howard was deeply committed to the needs and interests of his family. He adored his beloved wife, Ruth (nee Freeman) Baker with whom he made a beautiful life in Fair Lawn. He had many interests including gardening, planting vegetables, taking photographs, traveling to their condo in Aruba, and fishing. He cherished time spent with his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews. A friend to all who knew him, Howard's kind and gentle nature was appreciated by friends, neighbors. Following his retirement, Howard became a crossing guard in Glen Rock. He enjoyed many years at his post on Harristown Road, ensuring children and their parents were safe.



Howard leaves behind his beloved wife, Ruth of 52 years, his sister, Gloria Breslow and late husband, Paul, his sister-in-law, Frances and brother-in-law, Stuart, his brother-in-law, Joel and late wife, Ardel, his nephew, Marc Breslow, nephew Jay Breslow, wife, Debbie, and their children, Robert, Kenneth and Daniel, his nephew Paul, wife, Michelle, and daughter, Lillian, his niece, Amy, niece, Ellen and her daughters, Diena and Molly, and nephew, Seth, wife, Jamie, and their sons Jonah and Gabriel. May his memory be a blessing.



A private graveside funeral is planned on November 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652. Memorial donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire Residential Hospice, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store