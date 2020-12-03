1/
Howard C. Donnell
Howard C. Donnell

Mulberry, FL - Howard C. Donnell, 98, of Mulberry, Florida, passed away November 30, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Rosaria L. Donnell. Howard was the service manager at the former C & G Buick in Emmaus, PA until retiring. Born in Oradell, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Alexander and Amy (Kellett) Donnell. He was WWII B24 pilot in the Pacific Theatre attaining the rank of Captain. He also served as a member and eventual Chief of the Park Ridge, NJ, Volunteer Fire Department, 1954-1965.

Howard is survived by a son Howard Jr. (Sichun), daughters: Mary Demane (John), Hope Donnell (Janice McFadden) and Judy Donnell; 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter: JoAnn Donnell.

Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Howard's memory to: Chapters Health Foundation In Support of Good Shepherd Hospice 3010 West Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, Florida 33609.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
