Howard E. 'Tex" Haines, Sr.
Early in the morning of November 25, 2019, Howard E. 'Tex" Haines, Sr., died in his sleep at his apartment at Touchmark in Helena, MT, after a battle with cancer. He was 98 years old.
Howard grew up in Oklahoma, volunteered for the draft in WW II, served with P47 fighter-bombers, and was discharged to Texas. He moved to New Jersey where he married Sophie Zak in 1947 and in that same year began work for RCA. They settled in Saddle Brook New Jersey and raised two children, Howard Jr. (who lives in Helena), and Monica (Seattle WA area). They attended St. Philip the Apostle Church. Sophie died in 1964. Howard remarried Clara Dabkowski in 1968, and they eventually settled in Ridgefield, New Jersey. Howard retired after 35 years with RCA. Clara died in 2004. Howard moved to Helena, Montana in 2009 and lived at the Touchmark retirement community. He got his nickname "Tex" when he first started work in New Jersey after the War. Hobbies included photography, gardening, cooking, dancing, fixing mechanical clocks, and singing. He enjoyed his four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing from his 33 nieces and nephews.
A Vigil Service is set for 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial with Military Honors will follow the reception at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial s in Howard's name is suggested to the Cathedral of St. Helena, Choir Music Scholarship, 530 N Ewing St., Helena, MT 59601; Millville Army Air Field Museum, 1 Leddon St., Millville Airport, Millville, NJ 08332; or to the American Legion Post #2, 3095 Villard Ave., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tex.