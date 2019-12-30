|
|
Howard R. Perkins
Glen Rock - Howard R. Perkins, age 79, of Glen Rock, departed this life on December 29, 2019. Howard was employed as a buyer/sales associate at Sterns and John Wanamaker, New York City and at MacHugh, Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was also employed as a manager for Bradlees. He was a sales associate at Brooks Brothers and served as a crossing guard for the town of Glen Rock. He was the Preacher Steward, an Usher, Sunday School Teacher, Class Leader, and Superintendent of Sunday School at Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church- Ridgewood. Howard was predeceased by his brother, William Perkins. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Brenda Perkins, daughters, Whitney and Robyn Perkins, Arthur Corby, who he loved and cared for as a son, and a sister in law, Katherine Perkins.
Visitation Friday, January 3rd, 4-8 PM and Saturday January 4th 9-10 AM at Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church 259 S. Broad Street, Ridgewood,
Service Saturday, January 4th, 10 AM at the church.
