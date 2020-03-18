|
Howard Robert Hudes
New Milford - Howard Robert (Bob) Hudes of New Milford passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 73. A proud veteran of the U.S Air Force, Bob served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. After his discharge he learned the skills to become a union ironworker and was involved in the construction of many local landmarks. He retired as a Lifetime Member of Iron Workers Local Council 11 in Springfield New Jersey.
Bob was a true patriot with a big heart and a great love for America. He was an active member of Chapter 32 of the () of Northern Valley supporting his fellow disabled vets. He served many years as the chapter's chaplain and was frequently involved in fundraising. Bob was also a 3rd degree life member of St. Joseph Council #3814 of the Knights of Columbus in New Milford.
Bob is survived by his devoted siblings Joanne Hudes and Tom (Kathie) Hudes; nephews Ken (Gina) Hudes, Mike (Marie) Hudes and Matt Hudes and his godchild and niece, Lisa (Eric) Frey; seven grandnephews and grandnieces and many cousins; and of course his beloved companions, Delilah and her son, Danny. He and his infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Due to the current global health crisis all services will be private, but a memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made in Bob's honor to the Chapter 32, 8 Veterans Plaza, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.