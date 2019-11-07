|
|
Howard Stephen Weiss
Howard Stephen Weiss, 74, a long-time resident of Franklin Lakes, passed away peacefully on November 6 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born in New York City in 1945 to parents Lottie and Murray Weiss and enjoyed growing up in Franklin Lakes where he made many friends in the community. A true gentleman, Howard had a great smile and saw the good in everyone he met. He was intelligent, kind, and generous with a calming spirit, which served him well as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, attorney, and pilot. He loved flying, his lawyer-pilot bar association, golf, fishing, skeet shooting, sports cars, boats, his dog Duke (that loved him but no one else) and most importantly his family and friends. Howard never hesitated to do a favor or extend a helping hand to anyone. Those who knew him well will always remember his storytelling, slideshows, warmth, and great sense of humor. He lived life to the fullest and encouraged others to be bold as well with his unending encouragement, insightful advice, and everlasting half-full outlook. He will be greatly missed. Howard is survived by his loving family Meredith Weiss, Adam Weiss, Hedy Weiss, Lennon Weiss, Dylan Weiss, Natasha Titus, Arthur Weiss, Ruth Weiss, Matthew Weiss, Andrew Weiss, Lloyd Rogers, Linda Rogers, Luke Rogers and Megan Rogers. Services will begin promptly at 11:30 am Sunday November 10th at Cedar Park Cemetery with a lunch celebration of life following at 1:30 location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, we ask people to consider making gifts to the EAA Aviation Foundation Flight Training Scholarships. Howard loved flying and took great pride in introducing the next generations to aviation including his grandson Lennon who is currently learning to fly just like his Poppy. Memorials will go in Howard's name to provide scholarship opportunities to young people who wish to pursue their pilot's license. Please make checks payable to EAA Aviation Foundation Flight Training Scholarship and in the memo line write "In memory of Howard Weiss." Checks can be sent to EAA Aviation Foundation, P.O. Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903 or gifts can be given online at www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa