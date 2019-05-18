|
Howard Vander Vliet
Cumming, GA - Howard Vander Vliet, 64, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ, lived in Maywood, NJ and grew up in Park Ridge, NJ. He graduated Park Ridge High School and Bergen Community College. In 1979 he moved to Georgia to pursue his insurance career. Most recently he was the owner/president of 4 Points Adjusting LLC. He was a member of the Park Ridge Fire Dept. and Exempt Firemen's Association. Howard was greeted in heaven by his grandparents, his father, Howard and his sister, Cheryl Ann Neumann. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, and her sons, Keith and Tim. He is survived by his mother, Ruthmarie, sisters, Jo Ellen and RuthAnn, brothers, Kurt and Ronald, and brothers-in-law Gary Katen and Paul Neumann as well as daughters, Jacqueline Baker (Shawn) and Kimberly. Devoted grandfather to Zachary, Joelito, Jazmin, Zailee and Jamie. Loving uncle to Clairesse and Corrinne Neumann and Quinton E. Dye III. He was an avid Yankees fan and friend to all. Howard was especially loved by his cousins, the Santolis of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and the Browers of Kansas. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, May 19 from 12-4PM with a service at 3PM. Cremation is private. Contributions in Howard's memory can be made to the Park Ridge Fire Dept. Becker-funeralhome.com