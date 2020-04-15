|
Howard W. Peterman
Howard W. Peterman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 26, 1920 he was raised in Brooklyn, New York. Howard served from 1941-1945 as a tail gunner in the Air Force, flying 25 missions over Europe.
In 1950 he married Beth Garrison and shared 70 years of marriage. Howard and Beth moved to Waldwick in 1954, raising their four children.
Howard was employed as a manager for the Grand Union Company, based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. Upon his retirement he found enjoyment in gardening, home improvements and traveling with his beloved wife.
One of the last of the "greatest generation", his contributions focused on family and community.
Howard had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart. He believed in common courtesy, empathy, generosity, respect, and integrity.
Howard is survived by his wife, Beth, his son, Bob and his wife Dawn, daughter Sue Gallagher and her husband Jerry, daughter Debbie and daughter Joanne Becker and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren Brianne, Cailin, Becky, Melissa, Rob, Kristine, Amy, Kevin Jr. and Erik and his great grandchildren, Ben, Presley, Becker and Ryan.
A memorial celebration of Howard's life will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial contributions in Howard's memory can be sent to the Waldwick Police Department, 15 E. Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ 07463