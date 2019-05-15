|
|
Howard William Bischoff Jr.
Hasbrouck Heights - Howard William Bischoff Jr. (Bill) 82, departed this life at home on Wednesday May 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Born September 21, 1936, Bill resided in Hasbrouck Heights where he lived with his wife and their three sons Russell, Billy & Eric. Bill graduated from Wood-Ridge High School, where as a freshman, he met the love of his life and future wife Jacqueline Janesko, whom he married in 1957.
He began working at The Craftsmen Printers in 1961, where he learned the business from the bottom up, and retired in 1991 as a co-owner and advisor. Bill was respected by coworkers and business associates, earning a reputation for his ethics, intelligence and complete integrity.
Bill loved tennis, Cards, Rummikub, World History & time with family and friends. He relished challenging conversations but was also a patient listener. When someone became his friend, they were a friend for life.
One of his greatest pleasures was sharing in the Sporting, Musical, Academic & Dramatic activities of his three sons and his grandchildren. Also, time away with family and friends at their Sag Harbor home helped create some of his fondest memories.
Bill was predeceased by his son William (Billy), his parents Howard and Madeline Bischoff, brother Albert (Tops) and sister-in-law Diane, grandson Christian Matthew and his mother and father-in-law Marion and Bruce Janesko.
His life was blessed by the loving presence of Jackie. Russ and his wife Tammy, Eric and his wife Michelle, Kathie Bischoff, Madeline and Robert Carscadden, Beverly and Richard Villata, and Lucille Bischoff.
The special rays of sunshine in his life were his 11 grandchildren Bryan (wife Kristen), Derek (wife Brittany), Katelyn, Connor, Tyler, Kevin, Justin, Hunter, Megan, Erin and Cayleigh and with 3 great-grandchildren Bradie, Collin and Audrey.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects Friday, May 17th from 5-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18th at 11 AM at The First Presbyterian Church 457 Division Ave, Carlstadt. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's or to . CostaMemorialHome.com