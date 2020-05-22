Howard Wolff
West Orange - Howard Wolff, 88, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 in West Orange, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, he attended New Utrecht High School until moving to Parsippany, NJ, and graduating from Boonton, H.S. He earned his B.A. from Seton Hall and was pursuing graduate studies in Irish literature at NYU when he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War.
Honorably discharged, Mr. Wolff was a reporter and editor for newspapers in NY and NJ, including The Bergen Record, where he ran the copy desk and Weekend Magazine. He then took his deep writing and editing experience to magazines, eventually joining Electronics - a McGraw-Hill publication - where he directed coverage of the early development of the semiconductor and the emergence of the personal computer. He helped raise his family in Wayne, NJ, before moving to West Orange.
A voracious reader and true man of letters, Mr. Wolff completed the New York City Marathon in 1977 and 1978, was a regular volunteer with the New York Road Runners, and was a sanctioned official at scholastic competitions around the NY area. His loyalty to the Yankees and Rangers never wavered.
Beloved husband of the late Frances Wolff, he is survived by sons Andrew (Andrea Perlman) and Robert (Merryl Hoffman), brothers Barry and Lester, and grandchildren Hallie, Salem and Ethan and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family burial was held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at King Solomon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Annual Fund at Columbia School of Journalism - journalism.givenow.columbia.edu
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.