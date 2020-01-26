|
Hubert C. "Hughie" Vickerilla, Jr.
Totowa - Vickerilla, Hubert C. Jr. "Hughie" age 69 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of thirty three years to the former Beverly Sincavage of Totowa. Loving father of Jamie Santos of Totowa and Stacy A. Turco and her husband David of Wayne. Dear grandfather of Aubrey Santos, Jesse Santos, Aiden Turco, Dylan Turco and Kylie Turco. Brother of Marie Vickerilla of NY State, Lynn Smith of Totowa and Jane Lay of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa most all of his life. He was Owner/Chef for Hughie's Red Kettle, Totowa for many years before retiring in 2016. Hughie was a very selfless person and helped everyone in need. He was an inspiration to all. He was an avid NY Yankee fan and enjoyed to travel to the Carribean Islands. He also loved to walk and enjoyed the Jersey Shore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, Woodland Park at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 220 Browertown Road, Woodland Park, N.J. 07424. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.