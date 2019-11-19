|
|
Hubert Dyk
Hawthorne - Hubert T. Dyk "Hubie" age 74 of Hawthorne formerly of Prospect Park, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Paterson, Hubie lived in Prospect Park for many years before settling in Hawthorne in 1992. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Tech. He retired from a career with Coilhose Pneumatic in E. Brunswick in 2010. Hubie was a life member of Prospect Park Hose Company #1 where he served as treasurer of the exempt association. He was a member of the Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church.
Surviving is his wife Madeline (nee Breen), his children, Karin A. Daigneault, Thomas W. Dyk and Amy N. Slufik. Also surviving are his step-children, Karen L. Przezdzecki, William C. Ritter and David A. Ritter. Hubie was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Tommy, Connor, Lorelei, Rileigh, Teagan, Alexis, Jenifer, Hailey, Rachel, Rebecca and Samantha and great grandson, William. Hubie also leaves his brother John Dyk.
The Dyk family will receive friends on Thursday, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.