|
|
Hudson Bond Amory
Amory, Hudson Bond age 73 at rest in Paterson on February 23, 2020. Beloved husband and soul mate for 39 years to his loving cherished wife Janet Pomante. Mr. Amory lived in North Haledon, NJ. Born in Plainfield to his parents Hudson G. Amory and Jean Townsend Amory (both deceased). Hudson's father worked for New Jersey Wild Life and Game as a game warden, so Hudson learned to fish and hunt early in life. Even though he did not enjoy hunting he loved to fish with his parents and wife down at Barnegat Bay until their passing. His parents also bred and raised black labradors so Hudson loved dogs, especially his dog Tar which his father gave him as a present when he was 15. Hudson went to West Morris Regional High School where he joined the track team and became a high jump champ. One article in the paper at the time stated "Amory's victory in the broad jump was all the more notable since he did it with one leap coming over from the high jump where he was competing." He set a record for the high jump that stood for years. He was nicknamed the Highlander Gazelle. After high school, Hudson joined the Air Force where he served for four years as a hydraulic mechanic. One of those years in Thailand. Upon his return to New Jersey Mr. Amory purchased a frame shop in Dover. Eventually owning 2 stores in that area. Selling the stores he worked years for several frame shops in northern New Jersey and did both framing and restoration of art objects and paintings. Hudson was a natural bodybuilder for over 40 years. He entered local contests and would be more than willing to help anyone at the gym learn to work out the correct way. Hudson's pride and joy though was his 1964 Plymouth Belvedere max wedge show/race car that he built from the frame up. He showed his beloved max wedge at car shows for years around the Passaic County area. As soon as he pulled into a car show he would be surrounded by people admiring his car. Hudson leaves behind his cherished wife Janet Pomante, his stepdaughter Janet Pomante, his mother-in-law Doris A. Pomante, sister-in-law Lynne Padula, brother-in-law Victor Pomante, sister-in-law Karen Pomante (Steven Pomante, deceased) brother-in-law Alan Pomante (Sharon), brother-in-law George Pomante (Patricia), sister-in-law Doris Pomante Dumont (Sven). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.