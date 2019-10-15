|
|
Hugh Gooding
Roselle Park - The Officers and Agents of Local Union 164, IBEW hereby acknowledge the passing of our late Brother Hugh Gooding, who passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Brother Gooding was initiated into Local 164 in 1972, and was an IBEW member for 42 years, living in Roselle Park, New Jersey. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 3-6 pm at Gray Memorial Funeral Home, 12 Springfield Avenue, Cranford, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Sincerely,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President