Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
Hawthorne - Murray, Hugh H D, age 92, of Hawthorne, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Born in Arbroath, Scotland, Hugh grew up in New England. He later became a resident of Fair Lawn and then Hawthorne where he has resided for nearly sixty years. During World War II, Hugh served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Throughout his life, Hugh worked as a mechanical engineer retiring from Stryker in Mahwah. Hugh was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Paterson and later St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Hawthorne. An active member of St. Paul's Church, Hugh served as the church's warden and Boy Scout Troop # 1 leader. He served on the 88th Infantry Division in Italy. In his spare time, Hugh enjoyed working with the NJ Trail Conference, hiking, bird watching, and spending time with his family. Hugh was the beloved husband of Janice Irene (nee Grant) Murray. Father of Marilyn Lelinho and her husband Joseph of North Caldwell, Diane Natoli and her husband Robert of Paramus, and MaryAnn Battersby and her husband Frank of Ringwood. Grandfather of James Hughes and his wife Elaine, Frank Battersby, Emily Brining and her husband Ryan, Deanna Goodwin and her husband Tyler, Thomas Battersby, Robert Natoli, and Douglas Battersby and his fiancé Corinne. Great grandfather of Mia, Jackson, Andrew, and Hadley. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

