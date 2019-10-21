Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Church
Harrington Park, NJ
Colonia - Hugh John Murphy, Jr., 67, of Colonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Devoted father of Shannon and son- in- law Adam, Tara and Melanie. Dear brother of Martha, Kevin and Thomas. Loving grandfather of Larkin. Hugh was the General Manager at Westrock, Dayton, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Community Church, Harrington Park, on Friday at 11:00 am, followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Becker-funeralhome.com
